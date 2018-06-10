Marlins' Dan Straily: Gives up four in short start
Straily (2-2) allowed four earned runs over 3.2 innings in a no-decision Saturday against the Padres. He gave up nine hits while striking out four batters over 87 pitches.
Straily was hit by a comebacker off the bat of Eric Hosmer in the first inning but still managed to hang in for 3.2 frames. He was hittable, however, as he gave up nine hits -- including a solo shot from Freddy Galvis. Provided that Straily doesn't have any ill-effects from the comebacker, he's lined up to make his next start Thursday against the Giants.
