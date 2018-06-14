Straily threw five innings Thursday, giving up three runs on three hits and one walk while striking out seven against the Giants. He did not factor into the decision of Miami's eventual loss in 16 innings.

As is a common problem for the right-hander, he yielded two home runs: a first-inning blast from Andrew McCutchen and a big fly from Mac Williamson in the second. Still, Straily leveled out after the rough start, and the fine punchout count was a pleasant surprise, considering he'd entered the game with a mere 7.0 K/9. Following this effort, he holds a more digestible 4.23 ERA, but that hides a 4.63 BB/9 and a 1.81 HR/9, so he remains best used as a matchup assignment in mixed fantasy games. He's lined up to face these Giants in a rematch Tuesday -- this time at AT&T Park. That pitcher-friendly setting and his 2.67 ERA make him a streaming option for the sequel.