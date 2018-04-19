Straily (forearm) allowed one run on six hits while striking out five batters across five innings in a minor-league rehab start with High-A Jupiter on Wednesday.

Straily was sharp in his second rehab outing, tossing 52 of his 68 pitches for strikes and issuing no walks. He'll likely make at least one more minor-league rehab appearance before returning from the disabled list and rejoining the Marlins' rotation in late April or early May, barring any setbacks.