Straily was given a five-game suspension stemming from his ejection in Tuesday's start against San Francisco, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

Straily will appeal the suspension, so he will remain in line for Monday's scheduled start versus the Diamondbacks. Even in the event that Straily doesn't "win" his suspension, the right-hander won't have to skip a start as he can just pitch six days apart on added rest. Expect a resolution in the near future.