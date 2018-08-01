Straily (4-5) allowed eight runs (five earned) on 11 hits and one walk across 3.2 innings Tuesday while taking the loss against the Braves. He struck out four.

Straily was under duress from the get go, allowing a solo home run to Ronald Acuna in the first inning which Nick Markakis followed up with a two-run blast. He put up a couple of zeros after that before allowing five runs on four hits, a walk and an error as he was chased with two outs in the fourth. Needless to say, it was a disappointing outing for Straily, who'd allowed three earned runs or fewer in each of his last six starts. Perhaps some of the distraction stemmed from the possibility of his departure via trade earlier in the day, but Straily's immediate future is now much clearer and he'll look to get back on track this weekend against the Phillies.