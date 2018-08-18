Straily (4-6) surrendered five runs on nine hits while striking out two over six innings as he was saddled with the loss Friday against Washington.

Straily exited the game down five runs after throwing just 65 of 101 pitches for strikes. The 29-year-old has yet to pick up his first win of the month after making three starts in August: he's allowed 10 runs through 16 innings over that uninspiring stretch. Straily will look to turn it around on the hill in his next turn through the rotation, which is slated for Thursday against Atlanta.