Marlins' Dan Straily: Holds Nats to two runs through 5.2
Straily allowed two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out just a single batter through 5.2 innings during Thursday's loss to Washington. He didn't factor into the decision.
Aside from the lack of strikeouts, this was solid showing against the daunting Nationals, and the 28-year-old righty now boasts a 3.74 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 8.0 K/9 for the campaign. Straily has been extremely consistent this season and has now allowed three runs or fewer in 15 of his previous 18 starts, so continue to view him as solid fantasy asset moving forward. He lines up to face the Giants at Marlins Park in his next start.
