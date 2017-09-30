Marlins' Dan Straily: Lands no-decision despite poor outing
Straily lasted just three innings against the Braves on Friday, allowing five runs on six hits and four walks. He struck out three.
The right-hander struggled with the home-run ball in this one, as he served up a leadoff shot to Ozzie Albies in the first and then gave up a three-run homer to Lane Adams just four batters later. Thankfully, the Marlins offense managed to take the lead in the seventh inning to take Straily off the hook for the loss, but this was a forgettable end to an otherwise solid season nonetheless. The 28-year-old will carry a 4.26 ERA and a 170:60 K:BB across 181.2 innings of work as he heads into 2018.
