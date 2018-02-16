Marlins' Dan Straily: Loses arbitration case
Straily will make $3.375 million in 2018 after losing his arbitration case, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.
The 27-year-old was seeking $3.55 million. Straily accumulated a 4.26 ERA and 1.30 WHIP over 33 starts in 2017. The right-hander led the Marlins in innings pitched and boasted a career-high strikeout rate of 8.4 K/9. He will enter this upcoming season at the top of the club's rotation and should be able to provide decent value at a reasonable price.
