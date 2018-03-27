Straily (forearm) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

As expected, Straily will open the season on the disabled list as he continues to work his way back from right forearm inflammation he suffered last week. The 29-year-old isn't expected to resume throwing until March 30, after which there should be a clearer idea regarding a possible return date.

