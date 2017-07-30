Straily (7-7) allowed two runs on seven hits and two walks across six innings in Sunday's loss to the Reds. He struck out four.

Straily got into a bit of trouble in the second inning, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk, but he settled down and pushed through four more frames in this quality start. Unfortunately, Luis Castillo twirled a gem on the other side, resigning Straily to his third straight loss. It was a nice bounce-back performance after he had allowed 10 runs in his previous nine innings, and he will take a 3.79 ERA into Saturday's outing against the Braves, assuming he is not moved before the trade deadline.

