Straily allowed two runs on three hits and four walks while striking out two across four innings as he didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the Reds.

Straily exited Sunday's game with a 5-2 lead, but he didn't qualify for the win after tossing just four innings. He's accrued a 6.75 ERA and 2.13 WHIP through eight innings this season and hasn't been able to work past the fourth inning in each of his first two starts. Straily's next outing figures to come Friday against the Braves.