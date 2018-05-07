Marlins' Dan Straily: Posts short outing
Straily allowed two runs on three hits and four walks while striking out two across four innings as he didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the Reds.
Straily exited Sunday's game with a 5-2 lead, but he didn't qualify for the win after tossing just four innings. He's accrued a 6.75 ERA and 2.13 WHIP through eight innings this season and hasn't been able to work past the fourth inning in each of his first two starts. Straily's next outing figures to come Friday against the Braves.
More News
-
Marlins' Dan Straily: Allows four runs in season debut•
-
Marlins' Dan Straily: Activated from DL ahead of season debut•
-
Marlins' Dan Straily: Expected to start Monday•
-
Marlins' Dan Straily: Could return Sunday•
-
Marlins' Dan Straily: Set for bullpen session•
-
Marlins' Dan Straily: Appears ready to rejoin Marlins•
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Pollock
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....