Marlins' Dan Straily: Returns from suspension
Straily was reinstated from his five-game suspension and will start Sunday's game against the Mets, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
Straily was bumped back one day in the pitching schedule after he dropped his appeal of the suspension following his June 25 start against the Diamondbacks. Pablo Lopez was called up from Triple-A New Orleans and acquitted himself well while filling Straily's turn Saturday, tossing six innings of two-run ball to notch his first big-league win. With Straily now back in action, the Marlins are expected to move Elieser Hernandez back to the bullpen as the club proceeds with a five-man rotation.
