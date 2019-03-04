Marlins' Dan Straily: Roughed up by Braves
Straily gave up three runs on four hits -- including two home runs -- over 2.1 innings in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Braves. He struck out two.
Tyler Flowers and Adam Duvall took the right-hander deep, a marked departure from the two scoreless innings Straily tossed in his spring debut. Having difficulty keeping the ball in the park is nothing new for the 30-year-old -- he's posted a HR/9 around 1.5 in each of the last three seasons, which limits his fantasy utility to NL-only and deep mixed formats.
