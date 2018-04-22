Marlins' Dan Straily: Set for another rehab appearance
Straily (forearm) will make another rehab start Tuesday, this time for Double-A Jacksonville, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Straily has been out since mid-March with a forearm strain. He's made a pair of rehab starts for high-A Jupiter and will make at least one more, this time at Double-A. If that's his final rehab appearance, he'd be able to throw on four days' rest April 29 against the Rockies.
