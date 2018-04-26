Straily (forearm) will throw a bullpen session this week before the Marlins decide whether to activate him from the disabled list, Doug Padilla of MLB.com reports.

The coaching staff wants to take an up-close look at the right-hander before deciding whether he's ready to rejoin the rotation. Straily was stretched out to 88 pitches in his last rehab start for Double-A Jacksonville on Tuesday, so if he checks out OK during the bullpen, expect him to be back in the majors by early next week.

