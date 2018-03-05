Straily threw three scoreless innings in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Braves, allowing one hit and striking out one.

The Marlins' de facto staff ace has certainly pitched like one through the early part of the spring, as he's yet to give up a run through five innings with a 4:0 K:BB. Straily's 4.26 ERA and 1.30 WHIP in 2017 weren't special, but he made more than 30 starts for the second straight season and his 8.4 K/9 and 3.0 BB/9 were career bests, offering some hope that the 29-year-old may be coming into his own in Miami.