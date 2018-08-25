Straily (5-6) picked up the win in Friday's 1-0 victory over the Braves, allowing three hits and a walk over six scoreless innings while striking out four.

The right-hander bounced back in impressive fashion from a shaky outing against the Nats, and Straily got rewarded for his efforts with his first win in over a month. He'll look to improve further on his 4.35 ERA when he takes the mound next Friday at home against the Blue Jays.