Marlins' Dan Straily: Shuts down Braves over seven innings
Straily (2-0) threw seven scoreless innings and struck out six in a win over the Braves on Friday, allowing three hits and three walks.
Straily's seven innings were a season high, and he threw 61 of 98 pitches for strikes. Impressively, Straily didn't allow a home run to a Braves squad that has the third most home runs in the National League. The right-hander has allowed just 15 hits in 20 innings this season, but is also carrying an unfavorable 14:14 K:BB as well. Straily's next start will be against the Mets in New York.
More News
-
Marlins' Dan Straily: Earns first win of season Friday•
-
Marlins' Dan Straily: Posts short outing•
-
Marlins' Dan Straily: Allows four runs in season debut•
-
Marlins' Dan Straily: Activated from DL ahead of season debut•
-
Marlins' Dan Straily: Expected to start Monday•
-
Marlins' Dan Straily: Could return Sunday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...
-
Prospects: Soto over Meadows
Austin Meadows is coming up to the big leagues, but there's a reason he wasn't among Scott...
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt dropping
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart