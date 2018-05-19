Straily (2-0) threw seven scoreless innings and struck out six in a win over the Braves on Friday, allowing three hits and three walks.

Straily's seven innings were a season high, and he threw 61 of 98 pitches for strikes. Impressively, Straily didn't allow a home run to a Braves squad that has the third most home runs in the National League. The right-hander has allowed just 15 hits in 20 innings this season, but is also carrying an unfavorable 14:14 K:BB as well. Straily's next start will be against the Mets in New York.