Marlins' Dan Straily: Spring struggles continue
Straily gave up four runs on eight hits -- including two home runs -- and two walks while striking out two over 3.2 innings in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros.
The right-hander got taken deep by Alex Bregman and Robinson Chirinos. Homers have been plaguing Straily all spring, and despite a solid 10:3 K:BB through 11.1 innings, he's saddled with a 7.15 ERA thanks to six long balls. His track record over the last few seasons should be enough to ensure he breaks camp in the Marlins' rotation despite those numbers, but Straily will be a very risky fantasy option if he can't get the gopheritis under control.
