Straily (forearm) threw from 60 feet prior to Friday's game, marking the first time he's thrown since March 19, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Straily has been sidelined since that date due to a right forearm strain, which will likely keep him out until the middle of April. Manager Don Mattingly said that Straily will toss at least one rehab game at the minor-league level before returning to the Marlins, though he failed to mention any specific dates. Expect another update once Straily is able to get back on the mound.