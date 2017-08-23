Straily (8-8) allowed three runs on two hits and two walks across six innings while earning the win Tuesday against the Phillies. He struck out 10.

Straily was dominant for the most part, allowing just four men to reach base while reaching double-digit punchouts for the third time this season. The Phillies got the most out of their two hits -- a two-run home run by Rhys Hoskins in the first inning and a solo shot by Cameron Rupp in the fifth -- but Straily was given plenty of run support and left in line for the win. He has allowed three runs or fewer in each of his last five starts, posting a 26:8 K:BB during that span. Straily's next start will come Saturday against the Padres.