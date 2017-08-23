Marlins' Dan Straily: Strikes out 10 in win over Phillies
Straily (8-8) allowed three runs on two hits and two walks across six innings while earning the win Tuesday against the Phillies. He struck out 10.
Straily was dominant for the most part, allowing just four men to reach base while reaching double-digit punchouts for the third time this season. The Phillies got the most out of their two hits -- a two-run home run by Rhys Hoskins in the first inning and a solo shot by Cameron Rupp in the fifth -- but Straily was given plenty of run support and left in line for the win. He has allowed three runs or fewer in each of his last five starts, posting a 26:8 K:BB during that span. Straily's next start will come Saturday against the Padres.
More News
-
Marlins' Dan Straily: Gets no-decision in Tuesday's loss•
-
Marlins' Dan Straily: Holds Nats to two runs through 5.2•
-
Marlins' Dan Straily: Fans seven in loss to Braves•
-
Marlins' Dan Straily: Posts quality start in loss to Reds•
-
Marlins' Dan Straily: Battered by Rangers•
-
Marlins' Dan Straily: Tagged for four runs, nine hits in loss•
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...