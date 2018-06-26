Marlins' Dan Straily: Strikes out six in win over Arizona
Straily (3-3) allowed three runs on four hits and struck out six through 6.1 innings in a victory Monday night over the Diamondbacks.
Straily really earned this win at the plate, as he doubled and scored a pair of runs. It looked like a potential rough day for Straily at first, as he gave up a first inning home run to Jake Lamb, but he managed to keep the ball in the park for the rest of his start and induced 10 swinging strikes en route to his first quality start since May 23. Straily was 0-3 in five subsequent starts with a brutal 7.20 ERA and 1.65 WHIP. Maybe the five-game suspension he just served was just what he needed to clear his head. He'll make his next start Saturday in a favorable matchup Saturday against the Mets.
More News
-
Marlins' Dan Straily: Handed five-game suspension•
-
Marlins' Dan Straily: Ejected in the second inning•
-
Marlins' Dan Straily: Goes five frames in no-decision•
-
Marlins' Dan Straily: Gives up four in short start•
-
Marlins' Dan Straily: Falls to 2-2•
-
Marlins' Dan Straily: Allows four earned in first loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Stroman and Miller back
Heath Cummings looks at the return of Marcus Stroman and Shelby Miller.
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt surging
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 14: Ditch Solarte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Buy or Sell; MadBum
We’ve got a Friday edition of Buy or Sell for you with our thoughts on Madison Bumgarner, Billy...