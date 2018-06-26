Straily (3-3) allowed three runs on four hits and struck out six through 6.1 innings in a victory Monday night over the Diamondbacks.

Straily really earned this win at the plate, as he doubled and scored a pair of runs. It looked like a potential rough day for Straily at first, as he gave up a first inning home run to Jake Lamb, but he managed to keep the ball in the park for the rest of his start and induced 10 swinging strikes en route to his first quality start since May 23. Straily was 0-3 in five subsequent starts with a brutal 7.20 ERA and 1.65 WHIP. Maybe the five-game suspension he just served was just what he needed to clear his head. He'll make his next start Saturday in a favorable matchup Saturday against the Mets.