Marlins' Dan Straily: Strikes out six
Straily allowed three earned runs on five hits and three walks while striking out six across 5.2 innings Thursday against the Nationals. He did not factor into the decision.
After allowing the first two batters of the game to reach base, Straily recorded nine straight outs prior to allowing two solo home runs in the fourth inning. That accounted for most of the damage against him, though prior to Thursday's start, Straily had gone three outings -- spanning 19 innings -- without surrendering a home run. While his 7.4 K/9 is hardly a standout mark, he does offer respectable ratio stats and some win potential thanks to his ability to pitch relatively deep into games.
