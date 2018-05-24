Straily didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Mets, allowing one run on four hits and three walks over six innings while striking out five.

The right-hander's only real mistake resulted in a solo shot by Brandon Nimmo in the fifth inning, but with Jacob deGrom locked in opposite him, that seemed like it would be enough to saddle Straily with a loss until the Marlins rallied in the ninth. He'll take a 3.12 ERA, but a sketchy 19:17 K:BB through 26 innings, into his next outing Tuesday in San Diego.