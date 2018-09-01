Marlins' Dan Straily: Stuck with no-decision
Straily didn't factor into the decision Friday against the Blue Jays despite allowing one run on four hits and a walk across eight innings. He stuck out four.
Straily certainly deserved the win, exiting after eight innings with a 5-1 lead, but a ninth-inning implosion from Kyle Barraclough and Drew Steckenrider saddled him with a no-decision. He's now fired back-to-back quality starts, allowing just one run across 14 innings over those outings. Straily will carry a 4.13 ERA into his next start, which will come at home against the Phillies.
