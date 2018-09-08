Marlins' Dan Straily: Suffers oblique strain
Straily was diagnosed with a left oblique strain after exiting Friday's game against Pittsburgh, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
This isn't good news for Straily, who left the game in the fifth inning. There's a good chance he'll be shut down for the rest of the season, although he'll likely require further evaluation to determine if he'll return in 2018.
More News
-
Marlins' Dan Straily: Exits outing early•
-
Marlins' Dan Straily: Stuck with no-decision•
-
Marlins' Dan Straily: Shuts down Braves for fifth win•
-
Marlins' Dan Straily: Hit hard vs. Nationals•
-
Marlins' Dan Straily: Escapes with no-decision against Mets•
-
Marlins' Dan Straily: Fans seven in no-decision vs. Phillies•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....
-
Waivers: Help from Mejia, Robles?
A couple of high-profile call-ups have Fantasy owners seeking answers, but Scott White says...
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...