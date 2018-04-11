Marlins' Dan Straily: Tabbed for four-inning rehab start Friday
Straily (forearm) will begin a rehab assignment with High-A Jupiter on Friday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
The right-hander began using all of his offerings in his most recent bullpen session, so it seems like he's very close to making a return to the Marlins' rotation. Straily is expected to pitch four innings for the Hammerheads on Friday, so he may need another rehab start after that, though no official word has come out on that front.
