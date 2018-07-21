Straily (4-4) surrendered one run on four hits and three walks while striking out three across seven innings as he notched the win Friday against Tampa Bay.

Straily cruised through seven innings, with his only blemish coming in the first inning on an RBI single by Adeiny Hechavarria. Straily has been rock solid of late, as he's turned in four consecutive quality starts, despite a 1-1 record to show for it. The 29-year-old right-hander sits with a 4.02 ERA and 1.31 WHIP with a 63:37 K:BB over 78.1 innings this season.