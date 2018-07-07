Straily allowed two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out one across six innings Friday against the Nationals, although he didn't factor into the decision.

Straily certainly pitched well enough to win, but he exited the game with a 2-2 tie, and the Nationals would win it on a walkoff homer in the ninth. He's surrendered three or fewer runs in each of his last three starts, but only has one win to show for it, so he'll look for more run support in his next outing, which figures to come Wednesday against Milwaukee.