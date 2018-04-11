Straily (forearm) threw 29 pitches in a bullpen session Tuesday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports. "We're making progress," Straily said afterwards. "Got through today and didn't feel anything. Another box to check off the old rehab list, I guess."

The right-hander was able to use all his pitches during the session, and assuming his arm feels good Wednesday, the Marlins will consider sending Straily on a rehab assignment which could only last one or two starts. That timetable would allow him to join the rotation before the end of April, but the team's plans for him should become clearer after Wednesday.