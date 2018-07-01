Marlins' Dan Straily: Walks four in loss
Straily (3-4) allowed three runs on four walks and five hits across seven innings in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Marlins. He struck out seven and gave up a home run.
Despite the loss and overall messy line by Straily, he actually dropped his ERA a few points down to 4.70 on the year. After allowing three runs in the first four innings, the 29-year-old settled in for the rest of the afternoon, allowing just one baserunner in his final three frames. Straily will look to get back in the win column on Friday, but draws a tough matchup in Washington.
