Straily (forearm) won't resume throwing until March 30 and is set to begin the 2018 season on the disabled list, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Straily was diagnosed with mild right forearm inflammation earlier this week and is in the midst of a 10-day "shutdown period." The right-hander has reiterated that he feels fine, but that this is merely precautionary. Either way, he will miss at least a couple starts and could need more time off to build his arm back up to speed. Expect a clear return date once he's able to start throwing.