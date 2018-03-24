Marlins' Dan Straily: Will open season on DL
Straily (forearm) won't resume throwing until March 30 and is set to begin the 2018 season on the disabled list, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Straily was diagnosed with mild right forearm inflammation earlier this week and is in the midst of a 10-day "shutdown period." The right-hander has reiterated that he feels fine, but that this is merely precautionary. Either way, he will miss at least a couple starts and could need more time off to build his arm back up to speed. Expect a clear return date once he's able to start throwing.
More News
-
Marlins' Dan Straily: Won't throw for 5-to-6 days•
-
Marlins' Dan Straily: Dealing with slight elbow strain•
-
Marlins' Dan Straily: Blanks Mets on Wednesday•
-
Marlins' Dan Straily: Sharp against Braves on Sunday•
-
Marlins' Dan Straily: Loses arbitration case•
-
Marlins' Dan Straily: Pitches poorly in final start•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Ray
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Lorenzo Cain, Robby Ray will...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 3.0
How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 3.0
There's the Big Four at starting pitcher, and there's everyone else, right? Check out the rest...
-
Hand injury hurts Bumgarner's value
In what was likely his final start of spring, Madison Bumgarner suffered a broken hand. Chris...
-
Outfield Tiers 3.0
Outfield is, of course, a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says Scott...
-
Shortstop Tiers 3.0
Should you reach for the elite options at shortstop? Or can you wait and find value?