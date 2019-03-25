Marlins' Dan Straily: Won't make Opening Day roster
The Marlins informed Straily on Monday that they will designate him for assignment, Craig Mish of Sirius XM reports.
The transaction is somewhat surprising for the Marlins, given that the 30-year-old had started 56 games for the club over the past two seasons while posting a 4.20 ERA and 8.0 K/9 during that span. However, with Straily enduring a rough spring training and the rebuilding Marlins eager to open up rotation spots for youngsters Pablo Lopez and Sandy Alcantara, the organization determined the veteran was expendable. He could latch on with another team in need of starting depth or a long-relief arm through trade or the waiver wire prior to Opening Day.
More News
-
Marlins' Dan Straily: Spring struggles continue•
-
Marlins' Dan Straily: Roughed up by Braves•
-
Marlins' Dan Straily: Re-signs with Marlins•
-
Marlins' Dan Straily: Experiences discomfort while throwing•
-
Marlins' Dan Straily: Doubtful to pitch again in 2018•
-
Marlins' Dan Straily: Suffers oblique strain•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
A deep sleeper from every team
Heath Cummings gives you one sleeper outside of the top 300 in ADP for every team.
-
2019 Fantasy baseball sleepers, busts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Breakouts 2.0
Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...
-
Busts 2.0
Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...
-
Sleepers 2.0
These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...
-
Gennett injury proves costly
With no sign of Nick Senzel, Scooter Gennett's injury leaves Fantasy players without much to...