The Marlins informed Straily on Monday that they will designate him for assignment, Craig Mish of Sirius XM reports.

The transaction is somewhat surprising for the Marlins, given that the 30-year-old had started 56 games for the club over the past two seasons while posting a 4.20 ERA and 8.0 K/9 during that span. However, with Straily enduring a rough spring training and the rebuilding Marlins eager to open up rotation spots for youngsters Pablo Lopez and Sandy Alcantara, the organization determined the veteran was expendable. He could latch on with another team in need of starting depth or a long-relief arm through trade or the waiver wire prior to Opening Day.