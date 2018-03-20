Marlins' Dan Straily: Won't throw for 5-to-6 days
Straily was diagnosed with mild right forearm inflammation Tuesday and will be shut down from throwing for 5-to-6 days, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
The word "mild" continues to be used in this situation, so it seems like Straily isn't in danger of missing an extended period of time. Forearm injuries can be quite troublesome in some cases, though, so this situation is worth monitoring. The no-throw period may put Straily's first start of the season in jeopardy, but a firm timetable for his return to game action has yet to be revealed.
