The Marlins will place Myers on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a right knee laceration, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Myers suffered the injury when he collided with the chain-link fence in right field at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday in Philadelphia. While Myers managed to avoid a more serious injury, he'll need time for the laceration to heal, so his season is over. Myers will finish with a .235/.291/.326 batting line, six homers and 18 stolen bases over 106 contests.