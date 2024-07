Myers suffered a fractured left ankle kicking the clubhouse door Saturday and will miss 6-to-8 weeks, Craig Mish of the Miami Herald reports.

The righty-hitting outfielder was slashing .265/.337/.422 with two home runs and four steals in 95 plate appearances. Myers had been mostly limited to starts against left-handed pitchers this season, and the injury explains his absence from Sunday's matchup against lefty Nick Lodolo.