Myers went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run and a second run scored in Saturday's 11-10 loss to the Phillies.

The 29-year-old outfielder began the game on the bench, but after the Marlins fell behind 9-1 after five innings, manager Clayton McCullough brought Myers in for Kyle Stowers, and Myers took advantage by launching a first-pitch slider from Jordan Romano down the left-field line in the ninth. It was his first long ball of the season, and Myers is batting .324 (12-for-37) through 14 games with a steal, four runs and five RBI. Griffin Conine also left Saturday's contest with a shoulder injury, and if the issue is serious, it should open up more playing time for Myers.