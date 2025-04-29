Myers went 2-for-2 with a grand slam in Monday's extra-inning loss to the Dodgers.

Myers began the game on the bench for the second straight day, but that didn't prevent him from making a big impact. He pinch hit for Matt Mervis in the sixth inning and tied the game with one swing of the bat, launching a 405-foot grand slam to center field. Myers added a single in his other trip to the plate, giving him his first two-hit performance since April 20. He entered Monday having gone 1-for-10 with five strikeouts over his previous four games.