Castano is the likeliest candidate to take the rotation spot of Elieser Hernandez (quadriceps) on Tuesday, Jordan McPherson of The Miami Herald reports.
Braxton Garrett would only be working on three days rest if he got the call Tuesday, while Castano hasn't pitched since June 1. In four starts for Triple-A Jacksonville this season, Castano has a 4.98 ERA and 16:10 K:BB through 21.2 innings, but he has provided the Jumbo Shrimp with quality starts in his last two outings.
