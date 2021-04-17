Castano gave up one run on three hits and two walks across five innings Friday against the Giants. He didn't factor into the decision.

Castano limited the damage to just one run in his season debut, and while he didn't strike out anyone, he's never been a pitcher with high strikeout numbers -- as evidenced by his 3.6 K/9 last season. The southpaw is unlikely to serve as a regular starter for the Marlins, but he delivered when called upon and had already notched decent numbers in 2020, posting a 3.03 ERA and a 1.38 WHIP across 29.2 innings during seven appearances (six starts).