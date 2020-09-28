Castano (1-2) fired 6.1 scoreless innings Sunday as he earned the win against the Yankees. He allowed four hits and two walks while striking out two.

Castano entered Sunday's game in the third inning after Jose Urena (forearm) was hit by a comebacker. The southpaw held the Yankees scoreless in his long-relief role as he earned his first win of the season. Urena was ruled out for the remainder of the postseason, so Castano could pitch either as a starter or long reliever, especially if the Marlins advance to the NLDS.