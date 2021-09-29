Castano (shoulder) tossed three innings out of the bullpen Tuesday in the Marlins' 5-2 loss to the Mets in the first game of a doubleheader. He allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits and a walk while striking out three.

Miami recalled Castano from Triple-A Jacksonville prior to the twin bill, and he worked out of the bullpen for what marked his first appearance for the Marlins since May after an extended stay on the 60-day injured list due to shoulder inflammation before he was reinstated and optioned to Triple-A on Aug. 19. Manager Don Mattingly deployed Castano as a bulk reliever behind starter Zach Thompson, who was lifted after one inning and 20 pitches. Since he tossed 48 pitches Tuesday, Castano likely won't be available again out of the bullpen until the Marlins' season finale Sunday versus the Phillies.