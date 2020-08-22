Castano is slated to start the first game of Saturday's doubleheader with the Nationals.

Castano was scheduled to take the hill Thursday against the Mets, but that contest was postponed after two members of New York's 28-man roster tested positive for COVID-19. The Marlins kept Elieser Hernandez on turn and had him start Friday's series opener versus the Nationals, so Castano will end up being pushed back two days in the pitching schedule. Castano was sharp in his second MLB start his last time out Aug. 15, holding the Braves to one run on four hits and two walks over six innings.