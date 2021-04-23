Castano (0-1) took the loss Thursday against the Giants after allowing three runs on five hits and two walks while fanning two across five innings.

Castano got off to a rough start in this outing after allowing three runs in the first inning, and while he settled down afterward, the damage was already done. The left-hander has yet to pitch more than five innings in his first two outings of the campaign and has posted a 2:4 K:BB through 10 innings so far, so he's is unlikely to remain in the rotation on a long-term scenario. He posted a 3.03 ERA and a 1.38 WHIP across 29.2 innings during seven appearances (six starts) in 2020, however, so he could be in line for a bounce-back performance sooner than later based on what he did last year.