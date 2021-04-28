Castano allowed three runs on six hits and a walk while striking out three over 3.1 innings and was not involved in the decision in a 5-4 loss to the Brewers on Tuesday.

Castano did give up six hits in just 3.1 innings Tuesday but most of his troubles came in the second when he allowed back-to-back solo home runs to Adrian Houser and Tyrone Taylor. The 26-year-old has been extremely underwhelming to begin the year with a 4.72 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 5:5 K:BB over 13.1 innings. He'll be in search of his first win of the season against the Nationals on Sunday.