Castano was left off the Marlins' 28-man roster for the team's wild-card series with the Cubs that begins Wednesday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Castano was the star of the Marlins' win over the Yankees in the regular-season finale, covering 6.1 shutout innings of long relief to capture his first big-league victory. The heavy workload he logged Sunday may have made the Marlins reluctant to include Castano in the bullpen for the three-game series, but since he's still a part of Miami's taxi squad, he would be eligible to rejoin the active roster later in the playoffs.