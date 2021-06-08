The Marlins placed Castano on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a left shoulder impingement.
The lefty heads to the IL just a day after being recalled from Triple-A. It's not yet clear how much time Castano will be sidelined and, further, whether he'll be on the big-league roster once healthy.
