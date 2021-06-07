Castano was recalled by the Marlins on Monday but will not start Monday's game against the Red Sox, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The Marlins previously looked set to have a start available Tuesday against the Rockies, but they pushed Pablo Lopez back from Monday to Tuesday in order to give him an extra day to rest. Zach Thompson will start Monday, but it's possible Castano follows him out of the bullpen. Castano hasn't shown much through four big-league starts this year, striking out just 12.8 percent of opposing batters en route to a 5.19 ERA and 1.56 WHIP.