Castano was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville on Wednesday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Castano was sent down Sunday, but he'll rejoin the big-league bullpen after Paul Campbell (elbow) was placed on the 10-day injured list. In his first pair of big-league appearances of the year, Castano struck out two in two scoreless innings.
